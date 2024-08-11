Free shopping experience for families impacted by breast cancer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- An Absolutely Colorado shopping experience for families impacted by breast cancer. They shopped for free this weekend at the Pueblo Mall.

The Becky Baker Foundation started working on this event at the beginning of the summer. According to the founder Rick Baker, they even had a family from Denver drive to their event.

"They haven't been able to buy toys for my son in over a year because of fighting breast cancer, [and] not being able to afford it. Today she walked out of here with two bags full of toys, and the look on her son's face smiling makes it worth it all," said Baker. "This weekend we've had about 200 shoppers. probably estimate so far they've taken about $100,000 with the product. We had $250,000 with the product here starting Saturday morning."

Families registered in advance and were able to shop for 30 minutes.

Pam Cox and Diana Stone went to the event after hearing about it from a family member. Stone said this event meant a lot to them.

Cox had a lumpectomy, she found out she had breast cancer in April. In July she finished her chemotherapy but she'll continue with her radiation treatment until next April.

Stone had bilateral breast cancer and her treatment was aggressive.

"Our mom had cancer, so it's, it's in the family, no doubt. My brother, he has it, too. so it's it's it's, it tests your, courage," said Stone.

The Pueblo Mall even donated a permanent store space to the non-profit and starting in October families hit hard by breast cancer will be able to go shopping for free. They do ask people to register in advance and there is a wait-list as well.