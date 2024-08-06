El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies stop two drug smuggling attempts at the jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced that deputies stopped two drug smuggling attempts at the jail.

EPSO says that on July 23, 2024, Samantha Peterson was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple traffic charges and an outstanding warrant. Peterson was offered the opportunity to surrender any contraband under Sheriff Roybal's Contraband Reduction Drug Amnesty Program, which she declined.

According to EPSO, during the intake process, deputies discovered Peterson was hiding a foreign object within her body. She eventually surrendered the object which contained three fentanyl pills.

Three days later, on July 26, 2024, EPSO says that Domenic Dangelo was booked into the El Paso County Jail following his arrest on unrelated warrants. Dangelo was also offered the opportunity to surrender any contraband under the same program, which he denied.

During his intake process, deputies also found Dangelo was attempting to hide a foreign object. He surrendered the object, which contained 20 fentanyl pills. Additionally, four more pills were found in his property, according to EPSO.

Both Peterson and Dangelo have been charged with the introduction of contraband. These charges can carry up to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“From the start, I’ve made it clear: anyone bringing dangerous contraband into our jail will be held accountable. This latest success is a testament to the dedication of my deputies and professional staff in keeping the El Paso Jail safe by intercepting contraband. Since I was sworn in as Sheriff in 2023, we’ve reduced contraband entry by 22%, and this year, we’re on track to achieve a 33% reduction. With upgraded scanners, the Contraband Reduction Drug Amnesty Program and diligent police work, we’re making a significant impact and ensuring accountability,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal