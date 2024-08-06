Caught on camera: attempted burglary in Widefield neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors in the Wildfield area are on edge after several suspects tried breaking into their cars and a house.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that was all caught on a home security camera around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 4th.

In the footage, there appears to be five individuals, some armed, running around a cul-de-sac.

They approach several cars and then attempt to break into one home.

The owner of the home tells KRDO13 that he thankfully was not home at the time. However, his security camera caught the whole thing.

"I was petrified, really petrified. You know what I mean? Last couple of days it's been tough sleeping at night because just something comes to my mind and I jump up and I go check everything," Roger Ceasar said.

A 4-door-sedan appears to be swerving around with the passenger door open right before several individuals jump out of the car and begin running from house to house — pulling car door handles.

After being seemingly unsuccessful, the suspects headed towards Ceasar's home where his garage door was slightly open.

The video continues with the suspects, dressed in dark clothes darting back to the car and speeding away.

Ceasar believes that the only reason they ran off is because they got spooked by a neighbor turning on lights.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are investigating this incident and working to identify the suspects. If you know anything, please contact EPSO.