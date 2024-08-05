Pueblo West family left homeless after car crashes through wall

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - A family of four in Pueblo West had to evacuate their home after a truck flipped on top of the roof in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Homeowner Chris Figueroa said the driver was gone after the crash that left his house condemned.

Beer cans from the truck littered the ground in Figueroa's backyard.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the case. We have reached out to confirm the details and are waiting to hear back.

Chris, his wife Margaret, and their two children were camping out in the backyard when the wreck happened. A large metal truck-bed toolkit landed in front of their tent, narrowly missing the sleeping family.

The Figueroas live across from a T-intersection. The road ends, and the driver must turn left or right. Neighbors said they often see drivers blow through the stop sign and into the grass patch between the Figueroas home and the road.

One neighbor said it was the first time he'd seen a driver go all the way through the grass patch and onto their street on Bond Drive.