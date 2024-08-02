Sheriff’s deputies make arrest in death investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect in a death investigation after responding to a welfare check and finding a woman dead.

EPSO says that on Aug. 1, 2024, around 2:30 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call requesting a welfare check in the 13000 block of Halleluiah Trail in unincorporated El Paso County. The caller reported that a female at the residence was unresponsive.

According to EPSO, medical personnel from the Falcon Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

EPSO says that due to the suspicious nature of the events surrounding the death, detectives responded to investigate. After conducting numerous interviews, detectives established probable cause to charge 26-year-old Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr with first-degree murder.

The name of the deceased female will be released after identification is made by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

This remains an active investigation. If you have any information related to this incident, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777.