HEALTHY COLORADO: New Alzheimer’s studies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Alzheimer's Association, there are currently almost seven million people in the US living with the condition.

It's a scary diagnosis, and that number is expected to grow.

Recently, the Alzheimer's Association released a pair of studies. One shows that a blood test could detect changes in the brain associated with the disease and help detect it. The other shows an increased risk for Alzheimer's and Dementia posed by exposure to wildfire smoke.

In the video above, KRDO13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharm breaks down those studies and answers some questions about the disease.