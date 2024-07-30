Colorado Springs police identify homicide victim from July shooting in Knob Hill area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on July 27 in the Knob Hill area.

CSPD says that when officers responded to the 700 block of East Hills Road they found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 52-year-old David Charles Compare. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to CSPD, at this time, a suspect is not in custody, and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including developing potential suspect information.

This is the 23rd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 16 homicides.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.