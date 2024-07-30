Colorado Springs police identify and arrest suspect in multiple stabbings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man they say is the suspect in at least two stabbings.

According to CSPD, on July 17, officers responded to a call for service regarding a stabbing in the 500 block of East Cheyenne Road. Upon arrival, officers observed an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Assault Unit assumed the investigation.

CSPD says that during the investigation, crime analysts and detectives discovered that the suspect involved in the July 17 stabbing was also responsible for the homicide that occurred in the 700 block of East Cheyenne Road on July 12, 2024, as well as an additional stabbing that occurred on December 6, 2023, involving a convenience store clerk who was attacked with a knife.

The Assault Unit and Homicide began a joint investigation.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Colorado Springs resident Ashton Murdock. Murdock was located and taken into custody without incident on July 22, 2024, for the 2023 assault.

On July 25, Murdock was also charged with the July 17 assault. The Homicide Unit then concluded their investigation and charged Murdock with Murder in the First Degree on July 29.

Murdock has remained in custody at the El Paso County Jail since his arrest on July 22.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.