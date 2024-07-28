Man arrested after allegedly pulling handgun on Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado Springs Police, a man has been booked into El Paso County Jail after he allegedly "pulled a handgun from his waistband" as officers approached him and another individual.

Colorado Springs Police says Downtown Area Response Team (DART) officers and patrol officers were monitoring bar closing just after 2:30 a.m. on July 28, 2024 when a so-called "disturbance" broke out between two people. It was when officers began approaching the two people involved that one of them, 23-year-old Armonee Banks, is alleged to have drawn the handgun.

CSPD says Banks dropped the gun in question when officers ordered him to do so. Following a brief foot-chase, officers reportedly tased Banks and took him into custody.