Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting off East Hills Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an investigation is now underway following a fatal shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2024 near 700 East Hills Road.



CSPD says when officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived on-scene, but the man died at the scene.

CSPD did not say whether this incident is being ruled a homicide, but that the homicide unit responded to the scene. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.