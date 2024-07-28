Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting off East Hills Road

KRDO
By
Published 4:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an investigation is now underway following a fatal shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2024 near 700 East Hills Road.


CSPD says when officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived on-scene, but the man died at the scene.

CSPD did not say whether this incident is being ruled a homicide, but that the homicide unit responded to the scene. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content