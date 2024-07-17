Trinidad police searching for wanted suspect who escaped detox facility through hole in the wall

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Trinidad Police Department, an unknown person drove a skid steer into the wall of Crossroads Turning Points around 10:20 p.m. on July 15, 2024. Two people, Matthew Swetky and Sabrina Espinoza, escaped from the facility through the hole created by the skid steer.

TPD says Espinoza was being held in connection to a failure to appear warrant, but she was located the morning of June 17, just two days after the escape. She was transported to the Las Animas County Detention Center where she is now being held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond. Espinoza now faces an additional escape charge.

Swetky was being held for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and theft. TPD is still on the lookout for Swetky. If you know anything about the escape or the unknown individual involved, please contact Trinidad Police Department, (719) 846-4441.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.