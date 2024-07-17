19-year-old accused of killing 16-year-old sentenced to 40 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Grief is still fresh for the family and friends of a 16-year-old murder victim.

According to court records, Izak Jasso was steps away from home when an armed robbery went wrong and ended in 16-year-old Izak Jasso's life last June. Jasso was walking home from his job at the Asian Pacific Market which is near his house.

"If it was up to me, the punishment would be life for life," Joel Jasso, Izak Jasso's father said in court Wednesday. "It's been hell for me and my family."

Jasso's mother and father made statements, while his friends and teachers left comments in court. The courtroom was packed for the sentencing.

"Justice has been served but that doesn't bring him back," one of Jasso's teachers said.

Marshaun Weathington, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, has been found guilty of the murder of Jasso and aggravated robbery. It was revealed that Weathington was caught on video. He has been sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections and 5 years of parole. He has 42 days to submit a restitution proposal.

In the courtroom, Weathington's grandmother apologized to Izac's family and said "he (Weathington) is not a menace to society, he's a kid too."