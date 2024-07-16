Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police investigating stabbing of man on Fountain Boulevard

today at 5:08 AM
Published 5:07 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed near Fountain Boulevard on July 15.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of the stabbing at 8:48 p.m., just south of the Valley Hi Golf Course. When they arrived on scene, however, both the suspect and the victim were gone.

The victim was later found at a local hospital an acquaintance had driven him to. The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident appears to have been a directed attack, but details remain unknown.

This is an active investigation.

