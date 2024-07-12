Reported stabbing turns into homicide investigation in South Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A large police presence was reported at E. Cheyenne Rd. and South El Paso Ave. in Colorado Springs around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they responded to the 700 block of E. Cheyenne Rd. on a stabbing call just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in critical condition. He would later die at the hospital.

CSPD said they are investigating but no suspect is in custody at this time. Residents of the apartment complex told KRDO13 that the victim was a transient man who was a regular fixture in their neighborhood.