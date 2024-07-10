Pueblo police arrest armed fugitive following brief standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Pueblo Police, 36-year-old Robert Pierce is now in custody following a brief standoff in Pueblo on July 9, 2024.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Pierce had been wanted on multiple felony warrants from several counties across Colorado. The warrants include weapons offenses, narcotic violations, and several instances of vehicular eluding. Pierce's most-recent violation stems from an offense just one week before his arrest. Police say Pierce was known to be armed and dangerous.

On July 9, the Pueblo Police Department's Investigation Section received a tip that Pierce was hiding out in a storage facility on Pueblo's south side. PPD and CBI Agents were able to positively identify Pierce inside one of the units.

Pueblo Police say the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was requested due to Pierce's "known propensity for violence." PPD SWAT arrested Pierce without incident following a brief standoff. Pierce was also armed with a handgun at the time of the arrest. Pierce is currently booked in the Pueblo County Jail on his outstanding warrants. Additional charges may be filed.