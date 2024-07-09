Skip to Content
Palmer Lake hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of Sunday, June 23, the Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD) responded to a crash at Highway 105 and Westward Ln involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The PLPD said several witnesses reported that two people in the truck fled the scene without checking on or exchanging info with the motorcycle rider, who had been thrown from his bike and appeared to have serious injuries.

The rider has been identified as David Mitchem, who was seriously injured in the crash.

According to the PLPD, the driver of the pickup truck has now been identified as Palmer Lake resident, Brent Gilmer. PLPD identified Gilmer through a social media post that Gilmer made regarding the accident.

PLPD says that Gilmer submitted a tip to the police through CrimeWatch and said he wanted to set the record straight and had to figure things out before turning himself in. Officers made contact with Gilmer and interviewed him before placing him under arrest.

On July 6, 2024, Gilmer was booked into the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) on an arrest warrant for the following charges:

  • 18-3-205(1)(A) Vehicular assault reckless manner causing serious bodily injury
  • 42-4-1601(2)(B) Failed to remain at scene/give info/aid after accident involved
  • 42-4-1602(1) Failed to give info/aid after damaging another vehicle
  • (MT2) 42-4-1606(1)(b) Failed to remain/return to the accident scene as directed by police
  • 42-2-101(1) Drove vehicle w/o valid drivers license 42-4-1401(1) Reckless driving (MT2)
