Pueblo police investigating deadly shooting

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on June 27.

According to PPD at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Portland Avenue on shots fired via a ShotSpotter notification. A short time later police received information that a victim from the shots fired incident was at the intersection of East 5th Street and Reading Avenue.

Upon arrival, PPD found an adult female victim near the intersection with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later died at the hospital.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations units are investigating this death as a homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 553-3335.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.