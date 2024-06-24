Skip to Content
Wanted fugitive out of Kansas arrested in Colorado City

PUEBLO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, detectives alongside U.S. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Ryan Antalek who was wanted on several felony warrants out of Kansas.

According to PCSO, the communication center received a tip that Antalek was possibly staying at the Days Inn in Colorado City. PCSO detectives arrived at the Days Inn around 12:30 the morning of June 24, 2024. Detectives located a black, 2019 Chevy Colorado truck which reportedly belonged to Antalek. After confirming Antalek was in the hotel, detectives and marshals were able to get him to leave the hotel room. Antalek was taken into custody without incident.

Kansas authorities has reportedly been seeking Antalek, who was considered dangerous, on warrants including felony aggravated assault with a firearm; criminal discharge into a dwelling; felony stalking; felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement; two charges of criminal threats and criminal damage to property.

PCSO says Antalek has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail where he will await extradition to Kansas.

