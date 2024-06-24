Crime Stoppers issues reward for alleged broad daylight burglar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is issuing a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged burglar-turned-thief in Colorado Springs.

According to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, the suspect, pictured above, unlawfully entered a home near the 1200 block of Meade Avenue through an unlocked front door. He then allegedly entered a locked car parked in the driveway using keys stole from the home.

If you can identify this person, or know of his whereabouts, or know the location of this vehicle, please provide that information to Crime Stoppers at 719-684-7867 or www.crimestop.net You will remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward of up to $500.