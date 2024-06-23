Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous suspect in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Alamosa Police Chief George Dinkfelder, a manhunt is currently underway for 44-year-old Henry Corral, seen above, after he allegedly shot three people at a hotel before attempting to steal a car.

According to Chief Dinkfelder, Corral allegedly shot three people, killing one, at The Sunset Inn at approximately 2 a.m. After the shooting, police say Corral crashed his car near Country Road 12 and County Road 106. Corral allegedly attempted to steal another car near the scene of the crash but was unsuccessful.

Chief Dinkfelder says of the three victims who were shot, one is dead and two are in critical condition. At least one of the injured victims was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

We are still unsure as to what led up to the shooting, or what Corral's relationship to the victims is.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.