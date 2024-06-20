Colorado emergency workers heading to New Mexico as 2 large fires burn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Volunteer fire crews and emergency workers across Colorado are mobilizing to help our neighbors to the south.

They're headed to New Mexico, where the South Fork Fire has ballooned to 15,000 acres after igniting on Monday. A second blaze, the Salt Fire, has also grown to 5,500 acres.

The blazes burning concurrently are creating a huge need for emergency response teams of all types.

On Friday, volunteers with the Pikes Peak Area Red Cross will deploy to New Mexico with their mobile response unit. We wish them a safe journey.