Skip to Content
News

Colorado emergency workers heading to New Mexico as 2 large fires burn

By
today at 9:31 PM
Published 9:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Volunteer fire crews and emergency workers across Colorado are mobilizing to help our neighbors to the south.

They're headed to New Mexico, where the South Fork Fire has ballooned to 15,000 acres after igniting on Monday. A second blaze, the Salt Fire, has also grown to 5,500 acres.

The blazes burning concurrently are creating a huge need for emergency response teams of all types.

On Friday, volunteers with the Pikes Peak Area Red Cross will deploy to New Mexico with their mobile response unit. We wish them a safe journey.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content