National Park Service entry fees waived for Juneteenth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - You can save some money today if you choose to celebrate your Juneteenth at one of Colorado's national parks.

The National Park Service is waiving entry fees at all national parks today in honor of the holiday. Today, visitors can save $10-$35 on entrance pass fees, including at any of the four Colorado national parks.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, the last enslaved people in Texas were finally freed, though the Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to have taken effect more than two years earlier.

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in 2021, but this year is the first time it will be a free entry day at U.S. national parks. It joins a list of five other fee-free dates at parks across the nation.

While entry will be free, fees will remain in effect for parking and activities like camping and fishing.