Juneteenth festival commences over the weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a day to celebrate freedom - and the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival is aimed at helping Coloradoans do just that.

The free, three-day festival will be hosted in America the Beautiful Park from June 14 to June 16 - the weekend before Juneteenth - and is open to everyone.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.

Now in its fourth year, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will feature performers, food trucks and nearly 80 vendors, as well as a Jamaican cook-off, a car show and activities for kids of all ages.

To get more information on the event, visit csjuneteenthfestival.com.