Colorado Springs police release video from May shooting in Deerfield Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body-cam footage from a fatal shooting that occurred in May 2024.

Colorado Springs Police were called out to the 4200 block of Deerfield Hills Road around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a suicidal male armed with a firearm.

According to police, officers arrived on-scene just after 10:30 p.m. the night of May 18 following reports of gunshots coming from inside of a home in the area. Police say when they arrived, they attempted to check the welfare of the suspect, who then proceeded to open fire from within the home, and into the surrounding neighborhood.

CSPD say they repeatedly gave verbal commands for Hurst to put the gun down, and when he did not comply, at least one officer fired at least one shot which struck Hurst, who later died at the hospital.

The full video from CSPD can be watched below.

