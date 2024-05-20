Family and friends remember man killed in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New information is coming out regarding the ongoing investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs.

Friends and family spoke with KRDO13 today, about the man shot and killed by officers who were called out to a suicidal male armed with a firearm.

The aftermath of gunfire can be seen in the 4200 block of Deerfield driver with multiple holes in the corner of the front porch of the home where 40-year-old Michael Hurst was having a mental health emergency Saturday night.

Friends and the father of Hurst, who was bound to a wheelchair, tell KRDO13 that Hurst struggled with substance use which dampened his otherwise friendly, and uplifting spirit.

Hurst's father tells KRDO13 he is confident his son had no intention of hurting anyone that night, except maybe himself. But Colorado Springs police say when Hurst ignored peaceful commands from officers to put the gun down, police fired back.

Police say that Hurst had fired shots from within the home, before coming outside, and from there, they peacefully tried to get Hurst to drop that weapon before firing at least one shot, which he later died from.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. They cannot comment on the case but will have their full report out within the next 3 weeks.