94-year-old twins and veterans celebrate birthday together in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Being an identical twin is pretty rare, but how about surviving two wars and still having your twin right by your side at 94-years-old?

That was the situation for Bob and Dick Gibbs, who celebrated their 94th birthdays this past weekend in Colorado Springs.

This was an extra special birthday for the twins, who always celebrated together. That's because Dick is now joining his brother Bob as a resident of Colorado Springs.

Both men served in the military for more than 30 years, with both fighting in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Bob flew gunship helicopters and Dick was a fighter pilot in the Air Force.

“Their commitment to family, their commitment to their country… I just think they’re heroes and they’re role models,” said Bob's daughter, Michele Burchfield.