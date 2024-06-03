Woman sentenced after distributing drugs in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced that a woman has been convicted after distributing fentanyl in the El Paso County Jail.

EPSO says that on Dec. 31, 2023, deputies received information about the potential presence of Fentanyl at the El Paso County Jail. Deputies located and recovered the drugs before it could be ingested. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded and continued the investigation.

According to EPSO, during this investigation, detectives reviewed hours of video from inside the ward, which showed a female passing the suspected Fentanyl pill to another female. The investigation was successful and identified the individual responsible.

On Jan. 9, 2024, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Wendy Sanchez with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Contraband in the Second Degree.

On May 15, 2024, Wendy Sanchez pleaded guilty to the distribution of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“This is another example of our efforts to reduce the introduction of illicit drugs into the jail,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “If you are in custody and are found to possess dangerous drugs in our facility, we will hold you fully accountable under the law.”

“I thank my staff, particularly Detectives Adorador and Margurite, who worked diligently to investigate this case. At the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, we are committed to keeping citizens in our community, whether in jail on our streets or in our neighborhoods, safe.”