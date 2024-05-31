Mt. Carmel program celebrates one year of helping veterans in business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A special program that's based out of Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center is celebrating its first anniversary.

The Veterans Outreach Business Center, or 'VBOC' has a motto: "Offer a hand up, not a handout." The program's main goal is to help advise veterans who are trying to launch a small business.

In its first year in the Pikes Peak Region, the program has already helped about 400 clients. It's been such a success that the program has been officially extended for another year.

For more information, visit Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center.