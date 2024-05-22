New mural being added to the historical section of the Pueblo Levee Project

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A new mural is being painted on the historical section of the Pueblo levee. On Wednesday, the artist started to paint their design, one that many farmers and growers will appreciate.

The artist doing it all goes by DEADHAND. She describes the mural she is painting as a labor of love. Her new piece is not just any random painting, it's going to be of a very special pepper that has a lot of roots in Pueblo.

This mural will be in the historical section of the levee project between 4th St. and Main St. It will be called "the Home of the Pueblo Chile."

"I love the plants. It's so resilient and I'm really hoping to capture that energy in this mural because I think it really captures a lot of the spirit of Pueblo, right? We grow to the sun and we just thrive where we're at. So I'm really hoping to capture some of the pop of the color and just celebrate this beautiful plant," said DEADHAND.

As of Wednesday, only the first layer of paint is done. It's expected to be finished just in time for the Chile and Frijoles Festival that takes place in September.

This is what the mural is expected to look like. Credit: DEADHAND

