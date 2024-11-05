Salvation Army still needs paid bell ringers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Salvation Army is still looking to staff positions for the holiday season.

The organization has about 30 openings to ring bells for their Red Kettle Campaign. They say bell ringers can pick their hours from locations across Colorado Springs and Fountain Valley.

These are paid positions, starting at $16 per hour.

Tomorrow Nov. 6, they will be hosting a hiring event at the Salvation Army located at 908 Yuma Street at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applicants will need a drivers license, Social Security car, or birth certificate to apply.

Salvation Army also has a variety of volunteer positions. Those can be found at RegisterToRing.com.