Vacationers and travelers alike left stranded in Colorado after highway closures

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Friday it expects I-25 running from Pueblo at exit 91 to the New Mexico border to remain closed until "Saturday sometime."

"Oh my lord! We better get a hotel. We better get a hotel right away," Jennifer Kadera said, who was traveling south from Wyoming with her husband for a vacation in Texas.

Residents living south of the closure who need to travel into town are allowed to pass after showing their ID to CDOT workers to verify their address, but all other travelers and truckers are turned away.

"We have a seven night vacation in Canyon Lake, so we might be late for that. We might not make it. So, we stayed here and enjoyed our time," Kadera said.

As of Friday afternoon, all highways East of I-25 with southbound routes to New Mexico also had closures preventing drivers from crossing. After spending Thursday night in a hotel, Kadera and her husband left on Highway 50 East to find clearer roads in Kansas. It's a massive detour.

"It's been wonderful though because we love the snow. It's been a little bit disappointing because we can't get to Texas right now with New Mexico roads being closed, but we hope to move on today and possibly, hopefully, still get there tomorrow evening," Kadera said.

With I-25 closed until Saturday at the earliest and New Mexico facing similar closures, it's an option other drivers may be pushed to take.

If your destination is further West, reaching Highway 285 south of Alamosa is the closest option to I-25.