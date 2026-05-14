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Warm weather continues in southern Colorado: Chance for PM showers and storms

KRDO
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Published 3:08 PM

We will see partly cloudy skies this evening for most communities in the Pikes Peak Region. It will be on the breezy side for most of the night, with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s for most areas. The High Country will see lows dipping down into the 30s and 40s.

Friday will bring us partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for any moisture will be in the high country and out on the Eastern Plains. Most areas will see temperatures in the lower 80s, with 90s possible for communities on the Eastern Plains.

The warm weather will stay with us through the weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 80 degrees.

A pattern change arrives on Monday with cooler and wetter weather. We will see mostly cloudy skies and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms for most of the areas. High will climb into the lower 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.

That chance of rain will persist right through Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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