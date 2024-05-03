El Paso County Sheriffs deputy narrowly evades being hit by impaired driver while on traffic stop

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A new video released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) shows one of their deputies narrowly missing an impaired driver who almost hit him while making a traffic stop along Highway 24 last week.

The El Paso County Sheriffs stated that on Monday, April 29, Deputy Joshua Offutt had pulled over a semi-truck near Highway 24 and Garrett Rd.

After concluding the traffic stop, Offutt noticed a white Ford pickup truck was weaving into the lane towards him, forcing him to quickly pin himself against the stopped semi-truck to avoid being struck.

Deputy Offutt made it out uninjured, but the pick-up truck instead struck his patrol vehicle, causing moderate damage. The EPCSO says that the way Deputy Offutt’s patrol vehicle was positioned, likely prevented him from being hit and seriously injured, or worse.

You can view the body-worn camera and patrol vehicle footage of the incident, here

Deputy Offutt was able to get that pick-up truck to pull over a short distance away. EPCSO says once he approached the driver of that truck, they showed signs they may have been under the influence of either alcohol or another unknown substance.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was dispatched to the crash scene and later determined the driver of the pickup truck was indeed impaired.

“As the Sheriff of El Paso County, I have held true to my commitment to increasing our traffic enforcement efforts, my goal is to reduce distracted drivers and the number of unnecessary deaths and injuries we see on our roads,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “My deputies are present across our community, and actively looking for those who are driving recklessly, impaired, and dangerously. I ask members of our community to slow down, pay attention, and be mindful of the safety of my deputies and all members of our community. I am grateful for Deputy Offutt’s safety, the fact he walked away unharmed is a miracle. Thank you to our partners at Colorado State Patrol for quickly responding to the incident and assisting Deputy Offutt.” El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EPCSO says it's important to remember that Governor Jared Polis signed the “Move Over or Slow Down for Official Vehicle” bill into law in 2020. It urges that drivers should slow down when passing a traffic stop to 25 mph if the speed limit is less than 45 mph; or slow down to about 20 mph less than the posted speed limit if the speed limit is 45 mph or more.