Nearly 4 decades after a homicide in El Paso County, detectives identify victim using new DNA technology

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Nearly four decades after a man’s body was discovered on a remote ranch in southern El Paso County, investigators have finally identified the victim through advances in DNA technology, giving a name to a case that had remained unsolved since 1986.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) announced investigators have identified the victim as 31-year-old Peter Joseph Paskovich Jr.

Background on the case

On Nov. 3, 1986, the skeletal remains of an adult man were discovered on a ranch west of I-25, in unincorporated El Paso County. A further search of the area turned up remnants of clothing and a belt near the remains.

The El Paso County Coroner determined the man had been shot in the head, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Since 1986, the sheriff's office says it's devoted significant time and energy into linking the remains to known missing persons from across the country. But despite years of investigative work, including a forensic facial reconstruction and DNA comparisons through national databases, detectives were unable to identify him for nearly 40 years.

A breakthrough after nearly 40 years

A breakthrough finally came in 2025, when El Paso County detectives contacted the Ramapo College Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) Center, in Mahwah, New Jersey, which offered its laboratory and genealogical resources to help identify the man.

Using DNA extracted from the unidentified man's teeth, forensic specialists developed a genetic profile before using publicly accessible databases to identify possible relatives and construct the victim’s family tree.

Through that research, investigators developed a likely identity for the remains – Paskovich. Detectives subsequently contacted his relatives to obtain DNA samples for comparison, and in April, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officially verified the remains belonged to Paskovich.

Authorities say Paskovich had ties to Colorado Springs. His father served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ent Air Force Base. Paskovich also attended Widefield High School and was a member of Cub Scout Pack 173 before his family relocated to San Antonio, Texas.

A photo of Paskovich. Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said, without advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy, Paskovich would never have been identified.

"This case is a powerful reminder we never stop seeking the truth, no matter how much time has passed," El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said in a press release. "For nearly four decades, this man had no name, but he was never forgotten. My Detectives remained committed to finding answers, and through advances in investigative genetic genealogy and strong partnerships, we are finally able to restore his identity as Peter Joseph Paskovich Jr."

Paskovich’s brother, Richard, said the identification brings long-awaited closure to the family.

"For nearly 40 years, our family lived with unanswered questions and an unimaginable sense of loss," Richard Paskovich said. "While nothing can bring Pete back, we are deeply grateful to everyone who refused to give up on him. Having our brother’s identity restored brings us a measure of peace. We want to thank the investigators, forensic experts, and all those who worked tirelessly over the years to help bring Peter home to us. We continue to hope the truth surrounding his death will come to light, and ultimately, justice will be served."

The sheriff's office says it is now working with the family to have Paskovich’s remains returned to them.

Although Paskovich has been identified, this case still remains a homicide investigation. Detectives believe he was killed between July and December of 1985.

Investigators are now asking anyone who knew Paskovich or may have information related to his death to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (719) 520-7777 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online.

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