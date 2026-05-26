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Warm and windy with a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms

KRDO
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Published 3:29 AM

Today we will see mostly cloudy skies for most areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We do have a good chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It will also be on the windy side with winds out of the southeast at around 15 to 20 mph. We could see some stronger gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will climb into the mid 70s with warmer temps out on the Eastern Plains. We could also see some strong storms once again in the Eastern Plains that could produce some heavy rain and hail. Most of the showers and storms should start to diminish in the late evening hours. Tonight, expect lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will bring us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The mountains and the Eastern Plains may see a greater chance of storms, that could produce heavy rain and hail. Highs will be slightly cooler, generally in the lower 70s.

We start to briefly dry out on Thursday and Friday, but we still have a slight chance of afternoon and evening storms. High will be warmer, near 80 degrees.

Another good chance for showers and storms arrives for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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