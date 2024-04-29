Organizations providing resources for veteran business owners in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's Small Business Week and we're highlighting resources that are available locally to small business owners in the Pikes Peak Region.

At the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, their mission is to connect up-and-coming entrepreneurs with investors and with mentors such as Delta Solutions.

Delta Solutions is a group that supports veteran-owned businesses.

"One is their tenacity that the military teaches you. The other one is that veterans, and their time in the military, have provided them a lifetime and a career of learning. And continual learning; that's what's important for business leaders as well," CEO Scott Annabelle said.

If you are a small business owner looking to get your small business off the ground, you can learn more at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.