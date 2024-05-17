Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends reinforcements for security

PARIS (AP) — The number of violent incidents reported in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia has fallen slightly, a day after France imposed a state of emergency. An extra 1,000 officers have been deployed to boost the power of the security forces to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence. A curfew is now in effect across the territory, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will remain in force until the state of emergency is lifted. Clashes erupted Monday following protests over voting reforms that passed in the National Assembly in Paris. The archipelago is divided between Indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and descendants of colonizers who want to remain part of France.

