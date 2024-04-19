Colorado Springs vocational skill center loses Medicaid coverage after dozens of state citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many Colorado Springs families are trying to find a new program for their mentally and physically disabled loved ones after the state ended its Medicaid coverage for Skills Academy Vocational Center.

Teresa Wright’s two sons attended Skills Academy Vocational Center for about two years. She said it was a place where they could learn valuable life skills.

“For them, work is not an option,” Wright said. “This was kind of like their work to be able to go and learn different things and interact socially. It was heartbreaking for them to adjust and they were pretty sad for a while after we stopped going.”

In August, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) sent Skills Academy a letter stating it was “terminating the Colorado Medical Assistance Program Participation Agreement.” This meant the center was no longer a provider covered by state Medicaid.

The state said it would cover existing clients for 60 days before ending coverage. About a month later, in September, Wright pulled her sons from the program because she couldn’t afford to pay for the program out of pocket.

“We were all kind of scrambling to find where our individuals are going to go. Other than just staying at home, what's going to be meaningful for them? It's a challenge,” Wright said.

The letter by HCPF said it terminated the agreement because Skills Academy “has not complied with applicable federal and state statutes and regulations and the provider, either by omission or commission, is endangering or has endangered the health, safety, or well-being of a program services client or clients.”

Randee Van Ness, the CEO of Skills Academy, told KRDO13 Investigates the Medicaid coverage was revoked because reports weren’t turned in and paperwork was missing. When asked about endangering the health, safety, and well-being of clients, Van Ness said the “state was mistaken.”

KRDO13 Investigates found the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued 52 citations against Skills Academy in 2022 and 2023. One of those citations from March 2023 said the agency failed to identify, document, and thoroughly investigate “potential mistreatment, abuse, neglect, and exploitation (MANE)” by adults in the program, not employees of Skills Academy.

According to the state’s citations, one incident claims an adult who received services in the program displayed “unwanted sexual behavior toward female peers,” including non-consensual hugs, kisses, and touching. The state found “there was no evidence of interviews with staff and no evidence an investigation of potential MANE was conducted.” State officials interviewed the deputy chief executive officer, who said “there was no administrative review” for investigating MANE allegations.

Another citation by the state in October 2023 said the agency didn’t have instructions or protocols in place to support certain clients, including one who had a fascination with knives and guns.

The state said it couldn’t comment on the inspections and citations because Skills Academy appealed the state’s decision to revoke Medicaid coverage. HCPF said despite the state’s findings, Skills Academy is able to remain open until its appeal is heard and ruled on.

Van Ness told KRDO13 Investigates they also filed a lawsuit against the state. However, we could not find the lawsuit in either the state or federal database. We reached out to the Skills Academy’s attorney multiple times but never heard back.

When KRDO13 Investigates requested another interview with Van Ness, she said in an email, “We will be taking legal action for any reports that slander Skills Academy Vocational Center or any of its employees.”

Many families who left Skills Academy because they can’t afford to pay out of pocket are still looking for a new program for their loved ones.

“It's kind of hard to find programs that are quality programs that are meaningful to these individuals, where they can participate and feel like they're valued,” Wright said.