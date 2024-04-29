Suspect turns himself in after deadly hit and run on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced that a suspect turned himself in following a deadly hit and run at Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard on April 26, 2024.

CSPD says that a pedestrian was riding a scooter east on Platte Avenue when a vehicle struck the pedestrian. That vehicle then fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding medical personnel.

CSPD says that on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the suspect driver turned himself in and was booked into the El Paso County Jail. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Andrew James Bjornstad. He has been charged with Hit and Run involving death, a class 3 felony, Tampering with Evidence, a class 6 felony, and two counts of failure to report accidents, both misdemeanors.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.