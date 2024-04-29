String of alleged arson incidents in Old Colorado City leave a townhome and car a total loss

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in custody after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says he allegedly carried out three separate acts of arson in Old Colorado City, which led to a 2nd alarm fire at a townhome, and two vehicles at two separate addresses going up in flames.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it responded to three different fires within 90 minutes of one another last night, on West Pikes Peak Ave, and West Kiowa Street just blocks from one another.

The owners of a destroyed townhome, Trevor and Erik Nau, have had people show up to board up the windows, as they figure out what insurance will cover after losing everything inside last night.

The jeep in the driveway, scorched, as well as a brand new motorcycle in the garage.

It all happened after an alleged arsonist, lit a car on fire, while they were out to get some pizza yesterday.

The two say they were more glad than anything their dog made it out safely, the pup is now recovering at the vet, from smoke inhalation.

However, they're now stuck with a hefty recovery themselves, they spent the day talking with insurance and assessors, on how to move forward.

CSPD arrested 28-year-old Bernie Hidalgo, for multiple charges of arson. They say he moved on from the brother's townhome and sparked two other vehicle fires on West Kiowa Street Sunday night.

Hidalgo remains in the El Paso County Jail on a 10,000 dollar bond and is set to appear in court this week.