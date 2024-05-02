Skip to Content
Bills to regulate Colorado funeral home industry face sizable changes, victim’s families bothered

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Two bills were introduced earlier this year aimed at regulating the funeral home industry from both a state oversight perspective and within the expectations of mortuary professionals.

These bills have been approved to go to the Senate, but not without several key amendments.

This legislative action of course comes on the heels of a tragedy involving a funeral home in Fremont County and several other instances of legal action being taken against funeral home owners in Colorado.

In a nutshell, the bills will increase regulations surrounding the funeral home industry, as well increasing educational requirements for those involved. Recent provisions to the bill however would reduce educational requirements and allow someone with a provisional license to supervise employees, when initially the bills required a supervisor to have a degree.

The bill will head to the rules committee soon, as the legislative sessions ends in just six days.

