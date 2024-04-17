Roofing company celebrates 5 years of good deeds by providing more free roof replacements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local roofing company in Colorado Springs is celebrating five years of good deeds in the community.

Each year, Petrali Roofing chooses a deserving family for a free roof makeover. To celebrate five years of generosity, they will be providing two roof makeovers this year.

The owner of Petrali Roofing said he first noticed the need years ago when he realized there were a lot of roofs in need of repair and a lot of families who didn't have the money to repair them. Since then, he and his employees have chosen one lucky winner each year for their giveaway.

"The emotional stress that they go through when there's water coming in your house. It's incredible, right? So to be able to take that and be able to alleviate that stress and let them focus on things that are important is incredible," said Owner Michael O'Malley.

The nomination process for this year is still open. You can find more information at Petrali Roofing.