Kick off the 2024 Summer Games at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Opening ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris are behind us and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting a festivial of its own to celebrate the start of events.

The USOPM, located at 200 South Sierra Madre Street, is inviting the community to join former Olympians and Paralympians to the lighting of the cauldron. At 11 a.m., dignitaries will carry the torch across the Park Union Bridge to the cauldron at the USOPM.

From there, the community is welcome to watch the events and live Olympics coverage on the Museum's outdoor screen. USOPM officials also say Olympic-champion Dominique Dawes of the 1996 Magnificent Seven Gymnastics Team will be in attendance.

If you are more into community than sports, officials say live music and vendors will be available as well.

Young athletes ages 6 to 17 are also invited to improve their jumper at the team USA basketball clinic. Registration is available here.