Man arrested for break-in and attempted assault of 6-year-old girl in Briargate area home

WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man in a burglary investigation where they say the suspect exposed himself to a minor after breaking into a home.

CSPD says that on April 5, officers responded to a home on a burglary call for service near Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive. This is in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs. The initial investigation determined at approximately 8:20 p.m., an unknown male entered the residence through an unlocked basement door while the family was home, exposed himself to a minor in the home, and fled in an unknown direction.

Court documents say that the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Cordova, entered the home through a sliding glass door in the basement where the 6-year-old was watching TV and making a bracelet after finishing dinner with her family. The rest of the family was upstairs in the home.

According to documents, the 6-year-old told police that after Cordova entered the basement, he asked her if he could use the bathroom. After she showed Cordova the bathroom he said he needed her help. The girl then entered the bathroom and Cordova closed the door.

Court documents say that after closing the bathroom door, Cordova pulled down his pants and exposed his penis to the girl. She told police that he "wiggled" his penis at her and told her to touch it. At this point she asked to leave the bathroom but, Cordova leaned against the door, blocking it. The 6-year-old told him that she would scream if he didn't let her out. He then opened the door and exited through the same glass door in the basement.

CSPD says that when officers got to the scene, they collected fingerprints from the sliding glass door and the 6-year-old described the suspect as wearing blue pants, black shoes with grey laces, and a long-sleeve blue or black sweater.

According to CSPD, police matched the fingerprint to Cordova and found a sweater and shoes that matched the description given. Cordova was arrested on April 12, 2024, on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecent Exposure.