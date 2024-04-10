CSPD seeks community assistance with investigation into man exposing himself to minor

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community's assistance with an investigation into a burglary during which a man exposed himself to a minor.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the burglary call at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 5. The call came from a residence near Wimbleton Ct. and Lexington Dr. This is in the Briargate area, on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said following their initial investigation, it has been determined that the male suspect entered the home through an unlocked basement door just before 8:30 p.m. on April 5, while the family was home. The man exposed himself to an unidentified minor and fled the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as an average-height male with short dark hair who was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and pants with dark-colored shoes.

The Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. They have been taking investigative steps to identify a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing, according to CSPD.

CSPD is asking anyone with information, including video footage depicting suspicious behaviors in any neighborhood in the area of the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Lexington Drive, to contact the CSPD non-emergency number at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.