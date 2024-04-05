7-year-old Colorado Springs boy presented with 911 Hero Award after helping his mom during seizure episode

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department presented the '9-1-1 Hero' award to a seven-year-old boy who called first responders while his mom was experiencing a seizure.

Finn Hodge is just seven years old, but he said this isn't the first time he's had to call 9-1-1. His mom suffers from a condition that results in frequent emergencies.

Finn said he's had to call first responders more than two dozen times to get his mom the help she needs. It's a routine not many seven-year-olds have to experience.

"So before I have my seizures, I get an aura and I smell a really flowery scent and then everything goes black from there. So when I smell that I know to tell whoever is around me like I need help because sometimes it's not as intense, that I need to call 9-1-1 but most of them are, and on that particular day it was," said Chelsea Alfieri, Finn's mom.

Finn said all he remembers is his mom asking him for help and before he knew it, she was on the floor and he was calling 9-1-1.

"I said my address, and my street name, and my state name," said Finn.

Finn said the main thing he wanted to do was make sure his mom and his younger sister were okay.

"So they were without an adult until the EMT and firefighters arrived and that part always scares me, because the first thing when I come out of it is I ask where are my children and are they okay," added Alfieri.

Dispatch said when they first found out Finn was seven-years-old they were amazed, adding that not a lot of six-year-olds know their address, nor can they follow directions like Finn can.

"We do ask them to do things. If they are not awake we ask them to lay them down and open their airway. That way they are getting good breathing. Also asking them to unlock the door, instructions like that," said Allison Davis, Emergency Response Technician.

Alfieri said if it weren't for Finn, she's not sure what she would do.

"Proud doesn't even describe it. There is a quote that I like that says my hero has autism and he is, he is my hero. Because you know he has autism and ADHD and he has his struggles day to day, but he is so strong and so smart and so compassionate and I couldn't be more proud," said Alfieri.

Finn said that he is very happy and excited to be named a 911 hero. He also said he would be hanging this new medal in his room.