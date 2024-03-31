Man shot in Colorado Springs after refusing to hand over his wallet in robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man was shot in an attempted robbery of his wallet early Sunday morning.

The shoot happened just after 7 A.M. near 500 south Circle Dr. When officers arrived on scene, they located the man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, CSPD says.

CSPD says they investigation reveals the man was approached by a single suspect behind a local business. The suspect demanded the victims wallet. When he refused, CSPD says the suspect shot him. The suspect then fled after a brief struggle, according to CSPD

CSPD says no suspects have been identified yet. Their robbery unit as taken over the ongoing investigation.