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Crime

Pedestrian killed in Pueblo crash, driver arrested on multiple charges

KRDO
By
Published 10:12 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reports that a pedestrian was killed during a crash around 2:20 a.m. on June 10 near the 600 block of W. Northern Ave.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on scene, and the vehicle involved fled the area but was followed by a witness who contacted law enforcement. Officers located the vehicle in the 200 block of W. Northern Ave and found the alleged driver, identified as 25-year-old Dahir Ortiz Espinoza, walking nearby, who was taken into custody, according to PPD.

Espinoza was arrested on the following charges, according to PPD:

  • Vehicular homicide
  • Failure to remain at the scene of a fatal crash
  • Failure to report a fatal crash
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI

Pueblo County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the pedestrian at this time. Police say this was the third fatal pedestrian crash and the ninth fatal traffic crash in Pueblo in 2026.

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Article Topic Follows: Crime
Dahir Ortiz Espinoza
law enforcement
Pedestrian Victim
Pueblo Police Department
Vehicle Involved
W. Northern Ave
Witness

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Abby Smith

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