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Weather

High Fire Danger for some

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:13 PM
Published 3:55 PM

Today: Temperatures are on track to be in the low 90s for all areas on I-25. Breezy conditions are expected to continue until 7 p.m. Eastern areas over the high country have Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m.

Tomorrow: The hot, dry, and breezy pattern continues. Temperatures drop a couple degrees but remain above average and very warm. Cloud cover is almost nonexistent. Red Flag Warnings are now in place for many eastern areas, including Pueblo County from 2-8 p.m. El Paso County has a Fire Weather Watch from the same timeframe.

Friday: The first sign of some moisture in a while. The showers are light and pass through the southern areas after 5 p.m., with a thunderstorm popping up in Baca County. Temperatures are still hot, with Colorado Springs getting a chance to be in the 90s.

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Article Topic Follows: Weather

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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