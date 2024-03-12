Primrose Schools of Colorado Springs collect more than 1,000 books for Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of local preschools is recognizing National Reading Month in fantastic fashion.

The Primrose Schools of Colorado Springs host a book drive each year that encourages kids and families to donate gently used titles that can be passed along to kids who may not otherwise have easy access to reading materials.

This year, the schools have collected more than 1,100 books and they're all being donated to Children's Hospital Colorado Springs.